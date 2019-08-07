Exclusive Single Premiere: YEEVS “Can’t Be Seen” (2019)

Sydney indies YEEVS are rolling out a new album soon, and they’ve given us our second taste at what the project will sound like with the delicate “Can’t Be Seen”.

Rich melodies and a striking rhythm drive this one, parking it in the same lot as the likes of Boy & Bear, The Teskey Brothers and Josh Pyke, all whom this trio fit perfectly in-line with, uncovering a tender soulful sound underneath their grittier transformation which began with “Moving Magnets” earlier this year.

The album was recorded out in the picturesque and peaceful Wisemans Ferry in a freakin’ yurt. And that kind of serenity shines through, taming the urgency in Bradley Cork’s voice with the spirit of stillness and solitude.

As the lads put it themselves: “no phone reception and country air will do a lot for you”.

Check out the below tour dates if you want to hear more from YEEVS. In the meantime, enjoy this brilliant new single.

Thursday, September 12th | Franks Wild Years, Thirroul

Friday, September 13th | Parkhouse Hotel, Mona Vale

Saturday, September 14th | Slyfox, Enmore

Thursday, September 19th | The Bearded Lady, Brisbane

Friday, September 27th | The Penny Black, Brunswick