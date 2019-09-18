Exclusive Single Premiere: All The Colours “Why So Sorry?” (2019)

Melbourne outfit All the Colours have followed up the tough, full-bodied “Tear It Down”. from earlier this year, with another thundering testament to their collective talent in “Why So Sorry?” The track, premiering today on the AU, is taken from their forthcoming album Vol.3 and carves a distinctive soundscape while channelling classics form the likes of Weezer, QOTSA, and The Killers.

Heavy, rich, layered – it’s a punchy and refreshing hit that should most definitely be putting All The Colours back in the hearts and minds of fans as they deal with anxiety and self-forgiveness in an impactful way, building hype for their upcoming single tour which includes two shows in Melbourne and one in Sydney.

Recorded out in L.A, the band worked with engineers Cian Riordan (The Wombat) and Joe LaPorta (David Bowie) to produce a strong indication of the quality alt-rock we can expect from the new album.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Saturday 5th October | Globe Alley, Melbourne

Friday 8th November | Globe Alley, Melbourne

Saturday 12th October | Frankie’s, Sydney