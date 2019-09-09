Aussies Abroad: Courtney Barnett announces first ever solo tour of the US with Melbourne’s Hachiku

Melbourne’s Courtney Barnett is hitting the road again in the USA in January 2020, in what will be her first ever solo tour of the country. She’ll be taking in intimate and iconic venues around the countries, accompanied at almost every show with Melbourne-via-Germany artist Hachiku.

Hachiku (Anika Ostendorf to her friends) releases music through the label Barnett founded with Jen Cloher, Milk! Records.

Barnett herself, meanwhile, will also be supporting Grammy winner Brandi Carlile over two special nights at the Ryman, and performing at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.

On stage accompanied by nothing but her own guitar, the tour promises to deliver something special for fans with Barnett’s incredible songwriting and guitar-playing laid bare and up close. Something we in Australia got the chance to experience early on, but those in the US missed out on.

Upcoming Tour Dates

1/18/20 – Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

1/20/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile)

1/21/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile)

1/23/20 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen*

1/24/20 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse*

1/25/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios*

1/27/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall* (on sale 9/13)

1/28/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium*

1/29/20 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre*

1/31/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s*

2/1/20 – San Louis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*

2/2/20 – Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn*

*with support from Hachiku

Tickets are available now. For tickets and more details head to her official website: https://courtneybarnett.com.au/

Photo Credit: Mia Mala McDonald