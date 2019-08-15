Album Review: Seeker Lover Keeper – Wild Seeds (2019 LP)

You can tell a lot about the quality of an act based on how contemporary and current their music sounds even when listening to it eight years after it was first released. “Even Though I’m A Woman” is still one of my favourite and timely tracks, while “We Will Know What It Is” will always make you feel equal parts lost, hopeful and happy. Going their own way after their self-titled album was universally lauded, Seeker Love Keeper return in 2019 sounding as great, pure and complete on their new album Wild Seeds.

The three-piece, made up of the equally great Sally Seltmann, Holly Throsby and Sarah Blasko have crafted 12 songs that all have their own place on their album, while throwing in a couple of surprising turns that make Wild Seeds even more appealing to the listener.

The first taste of the album, “Let It Out”, was released back in May and showcased the familiar sound of the band, whilst offering a glimpse into what Wild Seeds could well turn out to be. Once again, the strength of the three vocalists is obvious, as their harmonies float and fill each other with varying degrees of compliments. The weeknight-kitchen-dance-with-a-glass-of-wine “Wild Seeds” is slightly up tempo and a welcome change from the some times downbeat tracks that Seeker Lover Keeper have come to be known for.

The piano led “One Way Or Another” is not remotely at all like the Blondie track of the same name, but is just as memorable, as each artist gets their chance to feature on either lead or backing vocals throughout its near 4-minute run. The entirely acoustic “I’m an Island” is the shortest of Wild Seeds’ track list, but the slightest of percussion helps filter the song, before the vocals in the bridge take the song to another level over the closing minute.

The album peaks with the Seltmann led “Two Dreamers”. The most different of any song on the album, “Two Dreamers” is joyful and gleefully honest, as the simple piano progression and basic drums tie it all together. Bookending the album with the encouraging “Superstar”, as well as the off-beat “You’ve Got A Story” proves to be a fitting decision for an album that, while a little uneven at times, is just rewards for the band and their followers.

Where the three artists wrote their debut album individually, Wild Seeds has been a more collaborative effort, and the end product is a fair and indicative result of what you’d expect to get by placing three world-class artists into the same studio together.

THREE AND A HALF STARS (OUT OF FIVE)

Wild Seeds is out now.

Seeker Lover Keeper tour nationally throughout September and October on the following dates:

Thursday 5 September – Blue Mountains Theatre

Friday 6 September – Canberra Theatre

Saturday 7 September – Small Ballroom, Newcastle

Friday 13 September – Narrabeen RSL

Saturday 14 September – Heritage Hotel, Bulli

Friday 27 September – Altar Bar, Hobart

Saturday 28 September – The Gov, Adelaide

Sunday 29 September – Freo Social, Fremantle

Thursday 3 October – The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday 4 October – Caloundra Music Festival

Saturday 5 October – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns

Thursday 17 October – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Friday 18 October – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday 19 October – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Sunday 20 October – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave