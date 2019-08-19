12 Janet Jackson songs we NEED to hear at “RNB Fridays Live”

Not be an entitled crazed fan or anything, but Janet Jackson kind of needs to play the following songs when she headlines the just-announced RNB Fridays Live in November. The annual festival, which always manages to craft heavily nostalgic line-ups of hip hop and R&B, will be headlined by the iconic artist who hasn’t performed in Australia since 2011. She’ll lead a line-up that also includes Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, and Sisqo.

The biggest question surrounding Janet’s set is whether it’ll be a medley or not. We’re hoping it won’t be, but festivals with these kind of line-ups often necessitate shortened performances and barely-there “deep cuts”. Still, as long as most of the following are on the set list, Janet fans should be very satisfied by the headliner’s performances in November.

Go Deep

No doubt one of Janet’s funkiest songs. She’s been performing the Timbaland remix across her Vegas residency

That’s The Way Love Goes

As one of her signature songs, this one has to be on the set list. It always is, so it’d be awkward if this is omitted.

What Have You Done For My Lately

As above, this is simply one of those songs Janet can’t do without.

Got ‘Till Its Gone

As one of the biggest hits of her career, “Got ‘Till Its Gone” had Janet dipping into experimental lo-fi hip-hop, the kind that just begged a J Dilla remix and perfectly complemented a verse from the one and only Q-Tip. There’s no way she can’t perform this one.

Velvet Rope

This one is a long shot. To my knowledge, Janet hasn’t performed this song since the late 90’s. But then again, a rare tour in Australia kind of calls for something special, and it doesn’t get any more special than one of the most beloved title tracks.

Would You Mind

This one’s unlikely. She used to perform “Would You Mind” quite frequently live, but it’s steamy, sensual atmosphere would often be accompanied by her pulling a fan on stage and giving them a lapdance. It could still happen, but JJ may have left the more raunchier performances behind.

Nasty

A bit of attitude goes a long way in a Janet Jackson concert, and throwing it back to her Control days with those tough Jam & Lewis drums is exactly what we’re going to need somewhere mid-set.

Anytime, Anyplace

This one’s much more likely than “Would You Mind”, as far as Janet’s bedroom anthems go. It was a huge hit for her, and Kendrick and Drake gave it some renewed interest back in 2012 when they sampled it on “Poetic Justice”. I’d say this is a no-brainer.

Together Again

Well, duh. “Together Again” is one of Janet’s best known hits even for those who haven’t really done much digging into her exceptional back catalogue. Look for this one towards the end of the set.

I Get Lonely

There was a huge stretch of performances in the mid-2000’s that sadly didn’t include this necessary gem. I’m not quite sure why Janet stopped performing it, but since she’s fit it back onto her sets across the Vegas residency there’s high hopes that she’ll be singing this come November.

Rhythm Nation

The big, ambitious statement titled track from one of Janet’s most acclaimed albums is a must for any proper JJ concert. Let’s hope the festival format doesn’t squeeze this one out, because it’d be a damn shame if “Rhythm Nation” doesn’t shake the stadium.

The Best Things in Life Are Free

I didn’t expect this one, but Janet has been dancing all over this celebratory, 100% feel-good track for her Vegas residency. The Luther Vandross collaboration track is possibly one of the most upbeat and pure pop tracks of its time, so if Janet brings this one out it’ll cap the night in the best way possible.

Friday 8 November – HBF Park, Perth

Saturday 9 November – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sunday 10 November – Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide

Friday 15 November – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Saturday 16 November – Giants Stadium, Sydney

