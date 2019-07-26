The Ubisoft Experience fan event is coming to Sydney

If you’re hype for Ubisoft’s forthcoming games lineup, you’re going to want to get along to The Ubisoft Experience, a travelling fan event coming to Sydney this September.

The show is, at its heart, a charity drive for the R U OK organisation who promote suicide awareness and prevention in Australia. Tickets for entry will set you back a lean $19.95 and all the proceeds are going directly to R U OK. The event began in Ubisoft’s home town of Paris before heading to Birmingham in the UK, making Sydney only the third stop on the tour to date.

So what do you get for attending, other than some big ol’ warm-and-fuzzies for supporting a great and worthy cause? You get to check out a large swath of Ubi’s most hotly anticipated 2019-2020 titles, from Watch Dogs Legion and Tom Clacy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint to Beyond Good & Evil 2, Roller Champions and a slew of classic and retro titles.

The Ubisoft Experience runs from September 14-15 at the Roundhouse, University of New South Wales, Kensington. Tickets are available now via Ticketek.

David Smith

David Smith is the games and technology editor at The AU Review. He has previously worked as a freelance games journalist and critic, appearing on PC World Australia. He tweets at @RhunWords and plays the odd game at twitch.tv/RhunWords when the internet works.

