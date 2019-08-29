September’s free PlayStation Plus games are all about Fury and the Bat

With August winding up and the gaming release calender getting more and more packed, what better time to add another couple of free games to your teetering pile of shame? PlayStation have announced their PlayStation Plus lineup for September and it includes a PS4 classic and a 2019 title you may have missed.

First up, we’ve got Batman: Arkham Knight, Rocksteady Studios’ climactic finale to their acclaimed Batman: Arkham series. It’s a super strong game and one we loved a lot when we reviewed it at launch. This is of course the base game and does not include any of the DLC missions or costumes. It’s also coming ahead of the Batman: Arkham Collection coming in November, which contains a remastered version of both the original Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, as well as the Game of the Year edition of Batman: Arkham Knight. Pre-orders for that bundle are currently 60% on the PlayStation store.

The second game on the docket this month is Darksiders III, a game that made bit of a ripple when it launched but quickly disappeared. The third in the much-loved Darksiders series starring the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Focused on the most mysterious and unpredictable Horseman, Fury, Darksiders 3 will scratch that older school Zelda itch while giving you that high school goth aesthetic you secretly love but will never admit to.

Both of these titles are available via the PlayStation Store for free during the month of September. All you need to grab them is an active subscription to PlayStation Plus. After that, they’re yours to keep.