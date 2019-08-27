Mario Kart Tour is coming to mobiles in September

When the blue shell hits, please try not to have a meltdown in public. Mario Kart Tour, the latest entry in the storied racing franchise, is coming to iOS and Android mobiles in September.

The game seeks to provide a complete Mario Kart experience for your mobile with the iconic tracks, items and Nintendo racers you’ve come to love. Some tracks and characters will get subtle visual changes depending on where in the world you’re playing the game.

There’s also a bunch of new tracks and mobile-specifc mechanics, like swiping your finger back and foward to wipe away the Squid Ink item.

As far as we’re aware, Mario Kart Tour won’t offer a multiplayer mode at launch but it would shock us if Nintendo didn’t get around to it at some point. The world needs a way to settle its pub arguments like adults and this seems perfect.

Mario Kart Tour releases September 25 on iOS and Android devices. You can pre-order now on iOS and if you link your Nintendo account before launch, you’ll get your in-game registration card right away.