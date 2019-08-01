Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August

Another month, another bundle of kick-ass PS4 freebies from your buds at PlayStation. Following on from last month’s Horizon Chase Turbo and last-minute sub-in Detroit: Become Human, two new titles step up to the plate for August.

Starting August 5, you’ll be jumping into WipEout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4.

WipEout Omega Collection is a beautiful anthology title comprising the very best of the futuristic racing series. The second arcade racer in PlayStation Plus in as many months, WipEout is a great reminder of exactly what kind of out-of-the-box design made its home on the original PlayStation.

Sniper Elite 4 is the world’s most granular nut-shot simulator. Be honest, that’s likely the only thing you know about this series, and that’s fine. While it’s technically a slow-paced, strategic WW2 shooter, Sniper Elite 4 is at its best when you’re balletically flinging bullets through a shrivelled nazi dong in slow motion. In fact, in Sniper Elite 4, shooting nazis in the beanbag isn’t merely allowed, it’s actively encouraged. Please download Sniper Elite 4 and shoot a nazi right in the doodads. For free.

Remember, all you need to shoot nazis in the mean bean machine is an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

If you haven’t grabbed last month’s titles, don’t stress, they’ll still be available for another few days.