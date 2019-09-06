Wear your love of the COG with this custom Gears 5 bling

When most people think of Gears of War, they’re probably not thinking about high fashion. For games about blood and guns with chainsaws attached, jewelry seems like an odd merchandising vertical to explore — but finding an unexpected point of connection and running with it has become Xbox Australia’s signature approach to promoting new games.

The Gears 5 jewelry line was created by famed Australian designer Jason Moss, whose boutique pieces have been seen on celebrities like Harry Styles. Moss’ Gears 5 pieces, which are a pendant and a ring, combine a slightly rougher take on his signature style with the familiar skull and cog iconography that makeup the series’ logo. That’s the ring in our header image above, and here’s the necklace:

“The pendant pays homage to the iconic Gears COG tag and the trials and tribulations faced by our heroes. Featuring a split Crimson Omen interweaved on a chain necklace, the piece is weighted like the expectations placed on the Gears shoulders to save humanity,” reads the press release from Xbox Australia. “The ring sees an entangled Crimson Omen take centre stage. It features a complex design reflective of the unanswered questions of Kait’s bloodline, and the tensions bubbling under the surface as the squad fights off the Swarm and learns about her past.”

Only 100 of each piece has been made, making these something of a collector’s item, and the only way to get one is to head over to the Xbox ANZ Facebook page and get involved.

Gears 5 is out today on Xbox One and Windows PC at retail, digital and via Xbox Game Pass.