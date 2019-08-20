Gamescom 2019: PlayStation acquires Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games

This one feels like it’s been a long time coming. Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games have been acquired by Sony. The acquisition makes Insomniac a first-party PlayStation developer within Sony Worldwide Studios.

Insomniac’s history with Sony goes back as far as the PlayStation 1. It’s a company responisble for numerous Sony exclusives — the original Spyro the Dragon, the Ratchet & Clank series, the Resistance: Fall of Man franchise, and the 2018 megahit Spider-Man.

In fact, but for a single jaunt across the street to Xbox in 2016’s excellent Sunset Overdrive and a handful of smaller titles in their early days, Insomniac has made its home on the PlayStation for as long as they’ve been around. It makes sense that Sony would want a developer of Insomniac’s calibur squarely in their stable.

The announcement came via the official PlayStation twitter account, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast hosted by Geoff Keighley.

While there’s no official word on what Insomniac is working on at present, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume a follow-up to Spider-Man is in the works.

David Smith

David Smith is the games and technology editor at The AU Review. He has previously worked as a freelance games journalist and critic, appearing on PC World Australia. He tweets at @RhunWords and plays the odd game at twitch.tv/RhunWords when the internet works.

