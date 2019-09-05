Here’s everything Nintendo announced during this morning’s massive Nintendo Direct

Nintendo were not messing around this morning. After announcing yesterday that a 40-minute Nintendo Direct broadcast was scheduled for 8am AEST this morning, the Big N followed through with an E3 level slew of announcements.

There’s so much to get through that we’re just going to bulletpoint this and sprinkle some trailers. Ready? Here we go.

Overwatch (15 October, 2019)

New Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayerdetails (October 31, 2019)

Super Kirby Clash (out today, free-to-play)

Trials of Mana (release date confirmed: April 24, 2020)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Q3 2019)

Game Freak’s Little Town Hero drops October 16

Banjo and Kazooie arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate TODAY. Download them now seperately or as part of your Fighter’s Pass DLC

SNK’s Fatal Fury also confirmed for Smash DLC, with Terry Bogart joining the roster.

Further, new fighters are now in development beyond the end of the current Fighter’s Pass. Smash Bros Ultimate isn’t done yet.

Fire Emblem characters are coming to music idol adventure Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise announced for Switch in 2020

Deadly Premonition 1, now retitled Deadly Premonition Origins, coming to Switch today

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is out on Switch today

Bethesda announes that the highly underrated Doom 64 is coming to Switch, for its 25th anniversay, on November 22, 2019

Rogue Company is a new multiplayer title from Hi-Rez Studios coming in 2020

Pokemon Sword/Shield goes deep on character and Pokemon customisation, along with care and play outside of battle

Super Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo Switch Online (yes that’s really what it’s called) brings a swath of the SNES’ greatest games to its library starting tomorrow, September 6. If you’re subbed to Nintendo Switch Online and are tired of the damned NES games, its time to upgrade

Additionally, Nintendo is also releasing an exclusive wireless SNES controller is coming to the NSO online store exclusively for subscribers

Tetris 99 is adding a new mode that only people who’ve claimed the #1 spot before can access. Also adding 2 player share battle on the one console.

Mario + Sonic at the Olympic Games features a single player mode that sends Mario, Sonic, Bowser and Eggman back to the 1964 Tokyo Games

Daemon X Machina is getting a new prologue demo, and your progress will carry over to the full game next week

Classic adventure title Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast is coming to Switch on September 24, 2019

Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection brings AC4 and AC Rogue (two of the best AC games ever made in this writer’s opinion) to the Switch

Free to play Monster Hunter-like Dauntless comes to Switch, features cross-play with other platforms

So much Animal Crossing crafting!!

Finally, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition comes to Switch in 2020

That’s … a lot. We’ve embedded the whole 40 minute broadcast at the top of the piece for your delectation. It also includes a 10 minute walkthrough of Banjo Kazooie in Smash by Smash Brothers Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai that is well worth sticking around for.

Nintendo, you didn’t need to go that hard but you did, and we’re grateful.