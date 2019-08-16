Accessorise your gaming set up with these sexy new PS4 controllers

I never used to be the kind of person who was interested in collecting coloured or limited edition controllers, but that’s all changed in the last hardware generation. Both PlayStation and Xbox regularly release beautiful, stylish new controllers and every one of them demands I buy them immediately.

Perfect example: look at these beautiful new DualShock 4 controllers PlayStation have just announced.

LOOK AT THEM. Do you see that purple one? Do you see it? It’s magical and I need it.

The religious following around the rose gold controller is also growing on Twitter as we speak. What’s more, PlayStation is launching a new version of their official PS4 headset in the same rose gold colour because, again, we must accessorise.

So you know what to ask for when you burst into your local EB to pre-order, wooly-haired and out-of-breath, the official name of each controller is as follows: Rose Gold. Titanium Blue. Electric Purple. Red Camouflage.

And, if you missed them, older models Berry Blue, Sunset Orange, Blue Camouflage and Gold (pictured below) will be returning to stores in November.

The new controllers will arrive in stores next month at the usual RRP of $99.95 each. This latest line of new colours takes the total number of coloured PS4 controllers to 25. If you’ll excuse me, I’m off to find a nice rack I can display them all on.